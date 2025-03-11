Arthur Atta News: Comes off the bench against Lazio

Atta (lower leg) had three shots (zero on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) in 25 minutes in Monday's 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Atta didn't miss time but was fielded as a sub after picking up a knock and was fairly lively. Kingsley Ehizibue played over him as a result of a schematic change. He has started in three of the last five games, recording one assist, nine shots (three on target), five chances created and seven crosses (one accurate).