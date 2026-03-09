Arthur Atta News: Creates one chance against Atalanta

Atta (thigh) had two crosses (zero accurate), one off-target shot and one interception and created one scoring chance in 28 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

Atta was deployed in the final portion of the game and looked pretty good, sending a cannon shot just over the bar. He'll start over Jakub Piotrowski or Jurgen Ekklenkamp if he's in better shape for Saturday's home game versus Juventus. He has logged at least one key pass in three straight outings, amassing five and adding three crosses (one accurate) and three interceptions.