Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arthur Atta headshot

Arthur Atta News: Creates two chances against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Atta had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate), one interception and two chances created in Friday's 4-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Atta moved to the no.10 role to try replacing Florian Thauvin (foot) and was more active than usual on offense, although it didn't amount to much given the large loss. He has started in four consecutive matches, recording four shots (two on target), five key passes, seven crosses (three accurate) and five tackles (four won).

Arthur Atta
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now