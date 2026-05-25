Arthur Atta News: Fairly active in Napoli contest

Atta won two of two tackles and recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.

Atta wasn't superb but did his part on offense. He took one or more shots in the last eight rounds, totaling 14 (six on target). He made the leap this campaign, putting up five goals and three assists and adding 57 shots (20 on target), 34 chances created and 55 crosses (15 accurate) in 32 showings (29 starts).