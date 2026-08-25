Arthur Atta headshot

Arthur Atta News: Muted in first match with Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Atta registered one cross (zero accurate) and one corner and created one scoring chance in Monday's 4-0 loss versus Roma.

Atta drew the nod despite dealing with a minor muscular problem in recent days, but he didn't look explosive, and his side generated very little offense against an opponent already in mid-season form. He's playing in a slightly more attacking role than in his time at Udinese, considering Fiorentina's current makeup.

Arthur Atta
Fiorentina
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