Arthur Atta News: Muted in first match with Fiorentina

Atta registered one cross (zero accurate) and one corner and created one scoring chance in Monday's 4-0 loss versus Roma.

Atta drew the nod despite dealing with a minor muscular problem in recent days, but he didn't look explosive, and his side generated very little offense against an opponent already in mid-season form. He's playing in a slightly more attacking role than in his time at Udinese, considering Fiorentina's current makeup.