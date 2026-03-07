Arthur Atta News: Option off bench Saturday
Atta (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Atalanta.
Atta is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Atalanta after being a late scratch in the previous game but begins the match on the bench as the coaching staff manage his minutes. The midfielder had been a starter prior to his injury and is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting XI once he regains full fitness. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Jakub Piotrowski start again in midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now