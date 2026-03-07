Arthur Atta headshot

Arthur Atta News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Atta (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Atalanta.

Atta is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Atalanta after being a late scratch in the previous game but begins the match on the bench as the coaching staff manage his minutes. The midfielder had been a starter prior to his injury and is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting XI once he regains full fitness. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Jakub Piotrowski start again in midfield.

Arthur Atta
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now