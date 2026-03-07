Arthur Atta News: Option off bench Saturday

Atta (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Atalanta.

Atta is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Atalanta after being a late scratch in the previous game but begins the match on the bench as the coaching staff manage his minutes. The midfielder had been a starter prior to his injury and is expected to reclaim his spot in the starting XI once he regains full fitness. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Jakub Piotrowski start again in midfield.