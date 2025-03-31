Arthur Atta News: Passable in Inter contests

Atta recorded one cross (one accurate), two key passes, two clearances and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Inter Milan.

Atta wasn't superb but did a little bit of everything in this one, getting the call over Martin Payero as a central midfielder, while he had generally played as a winger in a different scheme as of late. He has assisted once and posted 11 shots (four don't target), seven chances created, eight crosses (two accurate) and seven tackles (five won) in the last six matches (four starts).