Arthur Atta News: Peppers the posts versus Juventus

Atta had five shots (one on goal), three clearances and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

Atta was involved in the final third and had the most attempts in two months, but his aim wasn't great, and he squandered a couple of good chances. He looked completely healthy following a muscular injury and played almost the entire game. He has notched one interception in his last eight showings, scoring and assisting once and adding 16 shots (five on target), eight crosses (one accurate) and 13 clearances over that span. Instead, his three-game streak with at least one key pass came to an end.