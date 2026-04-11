Arthur Atta News: Scores in Milan clash

Atta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two tackles (two won) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against AC Milan.

Atta was involved in two goals, as he caused the opening one with a cross that was deflected by a defender, and then rounded out the score with a low-driven effort from the edge of the box, again with the help of an opponent, but he was credited for this one. It's his third goal of the season, and the previous one was in late January. He has logged at least one tackle in the last four matches, amassing six (four won) and adding seven shots (three on target), three chances created and five interceptions over that span.