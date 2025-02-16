Arthur Atta News: Sets up one of three goals

Atta had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing twice (one accurate) and creating four chances during Sunday's 3-0 win over Empoli.

Atta set up Jurgen Ekkelenkamp in the 19th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Udinese with four chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement of the season for Atta as he's started back-to-back matches for Udinese after only being used from the bench previously.