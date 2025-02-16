Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arthur Atta headshot

Arthur Atta News: Sets up one of three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Atta had an assist while taking two off target shots, crossing twice (one accurate) and creating four chances during Sunday's 3-0 win over Empoli.

Atta set up Jurgen Ekkelenkamp in the 19th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Udinese with four chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement of the season for Atta as he's started back-to-back matches for Udinese after only being used from the bench previously.

Arthur Atta
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now