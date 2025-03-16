Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Atta News: Two shots and three crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Atta registered two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Verona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Atta attempted two shots and made three crosses while also contributing defensively with two of his three tackles won. This was his fourth start of the season since joining from Metz last summer. This was the second time this season that he has attempted three crosses.

Arthur Atta
Udinese
