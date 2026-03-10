Arthur Avom News: Scores brilliant goal

Arthur Avom scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Avom scored a late equalizer on an assist from Abdoul Bamo Meite with a stunning long range strike into the top corner against Lille on Sunday, adding two key passes and four tackles. The midfielder had come off the bench in the previous three matches but could earn more playing time after this standout performance.