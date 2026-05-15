Arthur Chaves headshot

Arthur Chaves Injury: Bruised knee ends season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Chaves remains sidelined with a bruised knee and will miss Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Chaves still has a bruised knee."

Chaves ends the season with two goals, 19 tackles and 55 clearances across 11 Bundesliga appearances for Augsburg, having been a solid contributor when available before the knee issue struck. Chrislain Matsima is expected to continue in the back line in his absence for the final fixture of the campaign.

Arthur Chaves
FC Augsburg
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