Arthur Chaves Injury: Bruised knee ends season
Chaves remains sidelined with a bruised knee and will miss Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Chaves still has a bruised knee."
Chaves ends the season with two goals, 19 tackles and 55 clearances across 11 Bundesliga appearances for Augsburg, having been a solid contributor when available before the knee issue struck. Chrislain Matsima is expected to continue in the back line in his absence for the final fixture of the campaign.
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