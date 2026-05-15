Arthur Chaves Injury: Bruised knee ends season

Chaves remains sidelined with a bruised knee and will miss Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Chaves still has a bruised knee."

Chaves ends the season with two goals, 19 tackles and 55 clearances across 11 Bundesliga appearances for Augsburg, having been a solid contributor when available before the knee issue struck. Chrislain Matsima is expected to continue in the back line in his absence for the final fixture of the campaign.