Arthur Chaves headshot

Arthur Chaves Injury: Dealing with minor knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Chaves is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Gladbach due to minor knee problems, the club posted.

Chaves' absence forces a reshuffle in Augsburg's defensive lineup, with Chrislain Matsima expected to take on a larger role in the backline in his place. The club will hope the knee issue proves minor enough to have him available for next week's season finale against Union Berlin, with Augsburg monitoring his condition closely over the coming days before making any decisions on his involvement in the final fixture of the campaign.

Arthur Chaves
FC Augsburg
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