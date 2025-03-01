Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Chaves headshot

Arthur Chaves News: Excels defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 9:57am

Chaves generated three tackles (two won), 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against Bochum.

For the first time this season, Chaves logged double-digit clearances, which obviously played a part in 1899 Hoffenheim's team logging a rare clean sheet. In other defensive categories, he has been more consistent across the board, logging two tackles won and at least one block in four of his last five Bundesliga appearances.

Arthur Chaves
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
