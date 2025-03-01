Arthur Chaves News: Excels defensively

Chaves generated three tackles (two won), 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against Bochum.

For the first time this season, Chaves logged double-digit clearances, which obviously played a part in 1899 Hoffenheim's team logging a rare clean sheet. In other defensive categories, he has been more consistent across the board, logging two tackles won and at least one block in four of his last five Bundesliga appearances.