Arthur Chaves News: Inks extension with Hoffenheim

Chaves has signed a new long term contract with TSG Hoffenheim, the club announced. "Arthur has made remarkable progress over the past year, quickly establishing himself in the Bundesliga and also making his mark in the Europa League with consistent, strong performances. We are delighted that Arthur has clearly committed to us with this early contract extension and that he is looking forward to his future here at Hoffenheim. We are convinced that his sporting development is far from complete, that he still has great potential and that we will succeed together," said Andreas Schicker, Sporting Director of TSG.

Chaves joined Hoffenheim from Portuguese side Academico Viseu in the summer of 2024 and played 26 Bundesliga games in his first season, scoring one goal and featuring in six Europa League clashes. The defender is heading into the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign with confidence and will likely fight for a starting role again in central defense.