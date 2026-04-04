Arthur Chaves headshot

Arthur Chaves News: Opens the scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Chaves scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot and making five clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.

Chaves opened the scoring in the 22nd minute while finishing with the second most blocks and clearances on the team. The goal was the first since January 24th for the defender as he's combined for 12 clearances over his last three appearances.

Arthur Chaves
FC Augsburg
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