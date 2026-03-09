Arthur Chaves News: Own goal in loss
Chaves recorded an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus RB Leipzig.
Chaves put past his own goalkeeper during Saturday's loss, an own goal that proved crucial in the one-goal loss. It was a day to forget for the defender, who did little at the other end to make up for his error. Chaves will hope to move past this and get back to his best in the future.
