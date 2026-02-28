Arthur Injury: Forced off

Arthur was forced off just before halftime in Saturday's clash against Mainz due to an apparent injury, the club announced.

Arthur was forced off in the 45th minute of Saturday's clash against Mainz due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Axel Tape. The right wing-back will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. Jonas Hofmann is likely to see increased minutes if his absence is confirmed, especially with Lucas Vazquez also sidelined for several weeks.