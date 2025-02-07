Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Arthur headshot

Arthur Injury: Needs time before being available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Arthur (fitness) has been ruled out for Saturday's match against Bilbao as he needs more time to train and rejoin the squad after a long spell without playing, coach Michel Sanchez said in a press conference.

Arthur still needs time to regain fitness and train with the squad before being considered for selection, according to the coach. He has not played in a long time but could compete for a starting spot in midfield once fully fit.

Arthur
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now