Arthur Injury: Needs time before being available
Arthur (fitness) has been ruled out for Saturday's match against Bilbao as he needs more time to train and rejoin the squad after a long spell without playing, coach Michel Sanchez said in a press conference.
Arthur still needs time to regain fitness and train with the squad before being considered for selection, according to the coach. He has not played in a long time but could compete for a starting spot in midfield once fully fit.
