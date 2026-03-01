Arthur Injury: Out a few weeks

Arthur suffered a torn syndesmotic ligament in his ankle and is out for the next few weeks, according to his club.

Arthur went off early Sunday and has walked away with brutal news, now out likely until at least April due to an ankle injury. Unfortunately, this is a tough loss after he started in two of his past three outings. That said, Lucas Vazquez is also about to miss a few matches as well, leaving the club in a hole to find a new right-back, with Axel Tape as a possible option.