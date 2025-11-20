Arthur is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg after suffering a back injury in Wednesday's training session. The Brazilian tried to continue but was ultimately forced off the training pitch as the pain became too strong. This is a major blow for Leverkusen since they are already dealing with numerous injuries, and with Lucas Vazquez (back) and Axel Tape (hamstring) still sidelined and Nathan Tella (knee) likely too limited to start after returning, the options on the right flank are thin, which will likely suggest Ernest Poku will start in that spot against the wolves if Arthur misses out.