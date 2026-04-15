Arthur Injury: Trains partially with ball

Arthur has taken a significant step forward in his recovery by returning to ball work in training for the first time since suffering a syndesmotic ankle tear around six weeks ago, the club posted.

Arthur had been limited to individual running sessions since returning to the training pitch two weeks ago, making Tuesday's session with the ball a meaningful progression in his rehabilitation. The Brazilian right wing-back is still some way from full team training and a return to competitive action in the coming weeks remains the realistic target. Leverkusen will manage his reintegration carefully given the nature of the ankle injury before considering any involvement in the final stretch of the campaign.