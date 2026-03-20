Arthur Masuaku News: Eligible again
Masuaku is an option going forward following a three-game Ligue 1 ban.
Masuaku has barely played this season due to an ankle issue and a subsequent red card suspension, but he's finally available for the remaining contests. He was loaned from Sunderland to Lens during the winter transfer window, potentially offering a left-back alternative to current starter Matthieu Udol.
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