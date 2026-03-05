Arthur Masuaku headshot

Arthur Masuaku News: Sees red from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Masuaku received a red card from the sidelines during Thursday's French Cup win against Lyon after talking badly to the fourth referee and will be suspended for at least one match, though the FFF is expected to extend the ban further, according to Lensois.com.

Masuaku was warming up on the sideline during Thursday's French Cup win over Lyon when things got heated, and the defender was shown a straight red after jawing at the fourth official. He's now set to miss at least the upcoming clash with Metz, and the suspension could stretch further since the FFF disciplinary committee historically hands down tougher rulings than the LFP. Masuaku has barely cracked the rotation for the Sang et Or since returning to his former club, so his absence shouldn't shake up the squad too much.

Arthur Masuaku
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Masuaku See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Masuaku See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 8
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
149 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 8
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
150 days ago
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
SOC
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
Rotowire Staff
160 days ago