Arthur Masuaku News: Sees red from bench

Masuaku was warming up on the sideline during Thursday's French Cup win over Lyon when things got heated, and the defender was shown a straight red after jawing at the fourth official. He's now set to miss at least the upcoming clash with Metz, and the suspension could stretch further since the FFF disciplinary committee historically hands down tougher rulings than the LFP. Masuaku has barely cracked the rotation for the Sang et Or since returning to his former club, so his absence shouldn't shake up the squad too much.