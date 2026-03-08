Arthur Masuaku News: Serves suspension
Masuaku is no longer suspended and is an option for his club moving forward.
Masuaku has returned from a ban after his one game out, shown a red card while on the bench. With only one minute of play from the bench all season since joining Lens, his return shouldn't shake up much in the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Masuaku See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Masuaku See More