Arthur Masuaku headshot

Arthur Masuaku News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Masuaku is no longer suspended and is an option for his club moving forward.

Masuaku has returned from a ban after his one game out, shown a red card while on the bench. With only one minute of play from the bench all season since joining Lens, his return shouldn't shake up much in the starting XI.

Arthur Masuaku
Lens
More Stats & News
