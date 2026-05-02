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Arthur Masuaku News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Masuaku may be selected again following his card accumulation ban.

Masuaku missed the recent visit to Nice due to his suspension, before which he made two straight starts as a central defender. With disciplinary issues preventing him from reaching his full potential, there will be only a few more chances for him to gain momentum ahead of the World Cup. If he returns to the starting lineup in the next league games, he could be included in Samson Baidoo's place in the back three.

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