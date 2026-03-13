Arthur Masuaku News: Will miss more games
Masuaku is expected to miss the next two games in Ligue 1 due to suspension, according to L'Equipe.
Masuaku is set to remain sidelined until early April after the FFF handed him a three-match suspension, one of which he already served against Metz. The recent arrival will therefore sit out the next two Ligue 1 fixtures before becoming eligible again. His return to the squad is expected in early April for the derby clash against Lille.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Masuaku See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Masuaku See More