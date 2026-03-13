Arthur Masuaku headshot

Arthur Masuaku News: Will miss more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Masuaku is expected to miss the next two games in Ligue 1 due to suspension, according to L'Equipe.

Masuaku is set to remain sidelined until early April after the FFF handed him a three-match suspension, one of which he already served against Metz. The recent arrival will therefore sit out the next two Ligue 1 fixtures before becoming eligible again. His return to the squad is expected in early April for the derby clash against Lille.

Arthur Masuaku
Lens
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Arthur Masuaku See More
