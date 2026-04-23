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Arthur Masuaku News: Will miss Nice Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Masuaku is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Masuaku picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the match against Nice on May 2. The Congolese has been a bench option since joining the club, so his absence should not be heavily felt aside from reducing depth in the back line.

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