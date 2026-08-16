Arthur News: Precautionary withdrawal before match

Arthur was ruled out at the last minute before Bayer Leverkusen's friendly against Newcastle as a precaution, according to KSTA.

Arthur had initially been set to start for Leverkusen at St. James' Park but withdrew after feeling discomfort during warmups, with Lucas Vazquez replacing him in the lineup. The withdrawal was described as a precautionary measure to avoid any risk ahead of the start of the season, and Arthur is expected to be back in coach Carles Martinez's squad for the DFB Pokal first round match against SV Wehen Wiesbaden next Saturday.