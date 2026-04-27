Arthur News: Returns off bench

Arthur (ankle) came off the bench for 18 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Koln, marking his return to competitive action after suffering a syndesmotic ankle tear around six weeks ago.

Arthur had been working his way back through individual sessions and ball work before being deemed ready for competitive minutes, and his appearance against Koln is a significant milestone in what has been a lengthy rehabilitation process. The Brazilian right wing-back will now look to build on those 18 minutes as Leverkusen manage his return carefully over the final fixtures of the season, with the club clearly pleased to have him back in the mix heading into the business end of a campaign that still has plenty at stake.