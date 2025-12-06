Arthur missed the last three games due to a back injury he suffered in training two weeks ago, but the right midfielder is back available for Saturday's clash against Augsburg. His availability is still encouraging for the Werkself since Lucas Vazquez (strain) remains out and Nathan Tella is not yet at 100 per cent, leaving the right flank short of options. Even though Arthur started his last six appearances prior to the injury, he returns to the bench this time as he works back toward full match rhythm.