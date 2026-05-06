Arthur News: Signs contract extension until 2031

Arthur signed a contract extension with Leverkusen until June 2031, three years before his previous deal was set to expire, the club announced.

Arthur joined the Werkself from America Mineiro in January 2023 and has established himself as an important part of the squad despite suffering serious injuries that have slowed his development at times. Sporting director Simon Rolfes expressed confidence that Arthur can be a key figure in shaping the club's future, praising his footballing qualities and commitment to Leverkusen while acknowledging the injuries have temporarily hampered what has been a promising trajectory. Arthur made his debut for the Brazil senior national team in the same year he joined the club, and expressed deep gratitude for the family environment at Leverkusen, describing the extension as an impressive show of trust that he intends to repay with performances and total commitment as the club continues to push for major honours in the years ahead.