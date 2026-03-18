Arthur Theate Injury: Back in training
Theate (knee) is back in training and could be an option for Sunday's match against Mainz, the club posted.
Theate trained with the squad and could be available for Sunday's match against Mainz after missing the last five matches with a knee injury. The Belgian was a regular starter before his injury, and his potential return would be a major boost for the back line, especially with Robin Koch unavailable due to suspension.
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