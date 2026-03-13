Arthur Theate Injury: Could train next week
Theate (knee) is eyeing a return to training next week, according to manager Albert Riera. "Arthur could return to training next week."
Theate us seeing some good progress this week, as the defender is now appearing to be set for a return to training. This is huge, following surgery around a month ago, seeing quick progression. The hope will be that he can then return after the international break, definitely a possibility depending on his training.
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