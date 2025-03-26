Arthur Theate Injury: Doing parts of training
Theate (strain) was spotted doing parts of team training this week, the club announced.
Theate left the Belgian squad due to muscular issues but has been seen participating in parts of team training in recent days. He is expected to be a late call for Saturday's match against Stuttgart. If he is deemed fit, he could return directly to the starting lineup in central defense.
