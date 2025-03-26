Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Theate headshot

Arthur Theate Injury: Doing parts of training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Theate (strain) was spotted doing parts of team training this week, the club announced.

Theate left the Belgian squad due to muscular issues but has been seen participating in parts of team training in recent days. He is expected to be a late call for Saturday's match against Stuttgart. If he is deemed fit, he could return directly to the starting lineup in central defense.

Arthur Theate
Eintracht Frankfurt
