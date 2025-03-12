Arthur Theate Injury: Late call to face Ajax

Theate (strain) is a late call for Thursday's match against Ajax, according to manager Dino Toppmoller. "Arthur, we have to wait for the final test [Thursday]."

Theate was back in training Wednesday morning, leaving some room for the defender to return Thursday, as he is now a late call. He will likely need to pass a fitness test, with that deciding if he can play or not. He is a regular starter and should see the start if fit.