Arthur Theate headshot

Arthur Theate Injury: Leaves national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Theate won't be able to feature for Belgium in both Nations League qualification games against Ukraine as he is returning to Frankfurt to recover from muscular problems, the club announced.

Theate has been dealing with muscular problems that sidelined him for the last three games across all competitions. He was initially called up by Belgium but is heading to Frankfurt on Wednesday to complete his recovery, ruling him out for the two games against Ukraine this week. The timeline for his return remains unclear, but his initial call-up suggests he is nearing a comeback and could return against Stuttgart on March 29 if fit.

Arthur Theate
Eintracht Frankfurt
