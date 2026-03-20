Arthur Theate Injury: Should play Sunday

Theate (knee) is an option for Sunday's match against Mainz, according to manager Albert Riera. "Except for Rasmus and Kaua, everyone is ready for the matchday squad, so I will have to cancel players."

Theate has been training this week and is now cleared for action, with the defender set to be an option for Sunday. The big question will be whether he is fit enough to start after around a month out, possibly needing time from the bench first. However, he was a regular starter before the injury, with 19 starts in 19 appearances this season.