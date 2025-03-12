Arthur Theate Injury: Training partially Wednesday

Theate (strain) has been doing parts of team training on Wednesday morning, the club announced.

Theate missed Sunday's game against Union Berlin after suffering a muscle injury during warm-up. He was seen training partially on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's second-leg clash against Ajax in the Europa League. He remains a doubt for that match but could be available for Sunday's clash against Bochum if he is assessed positively in the coming days. If he misses more time, Nathaniel Brown could feature in his place again.