Arthur Theate Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Theate underwent a successful meniscus surgery and is set to miss up to six weeks, according to Christopher Michel from Absolut Eintracht.

Theate tore his meniscus in the last matchup against Union Berlin and underwent surgery in recent days, an operation that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks. It is a significant setback for the Eagles, as he has been a locked-in starter whenever healthy and available this season, anchoring the backline with consistency. His absence now forces a reshuffle in defense, with Aurele Amenda emerging as the leading candidate to step into his spot until he returns.