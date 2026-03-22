Arthur Theate News: Fit to start
Theate (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Mainz.
Theate was likely for Sunday after time out with a knee injury and has made the team sheet, not only fit but earning a starting spot immediately. This is a massive return for the club as they gain back a regular defender, who last played Feb. 6. He should remain in the starting XI if he remains fit, starting in all 20 appearances this campaign.
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