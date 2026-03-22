Arthur Theate headshot

Arthur Theate News: Fit to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Theate (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Mainz.

Theate was likely for Sunday after time out with a knee injury and has made the team sheet, not only fit but earning a starting spot immediately. This is a massive return for the club as they gain back a regular defender, who last played Feb. 6. He should remain in the starting XI if he remains fit, starting in all 20 appearances this campaign.

Arthur Theate
Eintracht Frankfurt
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