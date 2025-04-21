Fantasy Soccer
Arthur Theate

Arthur Theate News: Poor in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Theate registered one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Theate was given room to roam forward by a lackluster Augsburg midfield but failed to really do anything with the chance. For the most part the defender struggled, creating just one chance. Theate doesn't offer as much going forward as a traditional full-back, though he offers a bit more than most center-backs.

Arthur Theate
Eintracht Frankfurt

