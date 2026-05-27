Arthur Theate News: Set to start in defence for Belgium

Theate shapes up as one of the key defensive figures heading into the 2026 World Cup, having been named in Belgium's squad and expected to start at center-back as one of the pillars of coach Rudi Garcia's defensive structure.

Theate delivered another solid campaign this season despite missing some matches through injury, posting 53 tackles, 38 interceptions and 177 clearances across 32 appearances in all competitions, underlining his reliability and physical presence at the back. The center-back brings a combination of aerial dominance, aggressive defending and composure in possession that makes him well-suited to the demands of a major tournament, where defensive solidity can prove just as decisive as attacking quality. At international level, Theate is expected to serve as the leader of Belgium's defensive unit, bringing the experience and authority needed to organize those around him. However, the absence of Zeno Debast through injury creates genuine uncertainty around who will partner him at center-back, with manager Rudi Garcia facing a difficult selection puzzle in the heart of the defense. Finding the right combination alongside Theate will be one of the key challenges for the coaching staff heading into the tournament, as the solidity of the backline will play a significant role in determining how far Belgium can progress.