Arthur Theate News: Signs with Frankfurt

Theate has completed a permanent transfer from Rennes to Frankfurt after spending the first half of the season on loan, the club announced. He will remain at the club until 2029. "Arthur has shown how much potential he has since arriving at Eintracht. With his will to win and his professional attitude, he is an important player for us on and off the pitch. We are pleased that he is staying in Frankfurt in the long term," said Sporting Director Markus Krosche.

Theate made his professional debut at 20 with Belgian club KV Oostende before playing 31 games in Serie A for Bologna, where he scored two goals. He went on to play 82 competitive games for Rennes during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, contributing eight goals. This season, he has featured 26 times for Frankfurt, registering 42 tackles, 131 clearances, and helping the team secure six clean sheets.