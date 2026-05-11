Arthur Vermeeren News: Four tackles off bench

Vermeeren generated four tackles (one won) and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Le Havre.

Vermeeren logged 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 win at Le Havre, slotting in next to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the double pivot late and helping Marseille lock down the middle to disrupt Le Havre's build-up in a tight battle. He played a role in the sequence leading to Mason Greenwood's penalty, picking him out with a pass before the free kick that resulted in the handball, while also chipping in defensively with one interception and a season-high four tackles in a sharp, disciplined cameo. Vermeeren has fallen out of the starting XI and is unlikely to stick around past the summer, but he continues to bring energy and commitment whenever his number is called.