Artur Injury: Potential option to face Orlando

Artur (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando, according to manager Ben Olsen, per Bayou City Soccer.

Artur is still dealing with a knee injury and is managing his minutes, unknown if it will be enough to play Saturday. The midfielder is yet to play this season after a torn ACL scare to begin the campaign, avoiding the tragic injury but taking his return cautiously. He was a regular starter last season, so they are awaiting his return, although he is likely to be eased into action once fit.