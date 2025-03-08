Artur News: Logs clean sheet vs Columbus

Artur registered five tackles (two won), three clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Artur kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday and played a major role on the defensive end. He made three clearances, won two tackles, intercepted three passes and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action. The only downside to his performance was a yellow card, his first booking of the season.