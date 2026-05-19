Artur News: Sets up winner

Artur assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

With his pass for Guilherme's winner, Artur recorded his first goal contribution and just his second league assist in four seasons with Houston Dynamo. The captain was equally impactful defensively, posting three tackles, two interceptions two clearances, and one block. The midfielder has started four of the last five games, accumulating eight tackles, four interceptions six clearances and three blocks over that stretch.