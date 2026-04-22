Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez Injury: Out with muscle issue
Gonzalez won't play Wednesday versus Tigres because of a muscular discomfort, according to the team.
Gonzalez has been excluded from the match squad for the first time since November. Thus, this forces the team to a change in the initial lineup, with Sergio Hernandez potentially taking his place in an attacking role. The experienced midfielder will look to avoid a significant recovery period after the club said his absence was a precaution decision.
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